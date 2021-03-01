Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Harvey Norman’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.98.

In related news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. Also, insider Kay Page acquired 63,675 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$302,456.25 ($216,040.18).

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

