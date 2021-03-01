Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.69 million and $934,970.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00017112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,322.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.54 or 0.03140412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00353488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01007617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00455630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00376558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00246192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,990,687 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.