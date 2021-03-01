Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

HA stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

