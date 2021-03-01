Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading Up 6.7%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 112,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 121,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $377.80 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

