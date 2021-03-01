HC Wainwright Cuts Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $5.50

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.86. 37,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

