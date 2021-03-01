HC Wainwright Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $103.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.08. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,368. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

