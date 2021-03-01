HC Wainwright Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,854. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

