HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up to $57.87

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.87, but opened at $80.34. HCI Group shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.