Head to Head Analysis: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tarena International alerts:

6.2% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tarena International and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $294.66 million 0.57 -$148.82 million N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 4.65 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -3.43

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Risk & Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tarena International and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 87.64%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Tarena International.

Summary

Boxlight beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides two K-12 education programs for children, including computer coding and robotics programming courses under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 180 directly managed learning centers in 70 cities; and 148 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 53 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.