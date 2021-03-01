Head to Head Comparison: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and MVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.63 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -59.33 MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.57 $26.99 million $2.16 14.80

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06% MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.26%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loans products include secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products. The company also offers lockbox services. As of April 29, 2020, it operated 30 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.