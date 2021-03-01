Head-To-Head Contrast: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, suggesting that its share price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -345.40% -97.13% MacroGenics -204.31% -65.84% -49.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $32.42 million 4.52 -$40.45 million ($15.27) -2.19 MacroGenics $64.19 million 21.74 -$151.81 million ($3.16) -7.86

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptevo Therapeutics and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 MacroGenics 2 1 8 0 2.55

Aptevo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.69%. MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $30.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given MacroGenics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome. The company's preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3 for treating acute myeloid leukemia; MGA012, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1; MGD013, a monoclonal antibody that targets the PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company is developing combination of MGD009 and MGA012; MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate, which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and T cells. MacroGenics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.