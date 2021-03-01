Head-To-Head Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 5 6 0 2.42 One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.29 $239.43 million $3.89 14.21 One Liberty Properties $84.74 million 5.42 $18.01 million $1.98 11.26

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56% One Liberty Properties 33.46% 9.92% 3.62%

Summary

Regency Centers beats One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

