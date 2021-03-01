Head-To-Head Review: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 First Majestic Silver 0 5 1 0 2.17

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 120.11%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential downside of 42.04%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 13.20 $16.40 million $0.09 67.33 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 10.35 -$40.47 million $0.04 423.25

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

