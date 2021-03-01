Head to Head Review: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InVivo Therapeutics and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $118.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12% Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 16.14 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -436.32

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin delivery system with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Further, the company offers Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

