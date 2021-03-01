Head-To-Head Survey: Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Canada and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 0 9 0 3.00 Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 26.87%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility & Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $14.42 billion 0.46 $1.11 billion N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.92 $335.26 million $5.09 7.11

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -34.54% -86.60% -9.46% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 169 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 78 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft; 136 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 49 Bombardier regional jets, 62 De Havilland Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, and 25 Embraer 175 aircraft; and 39 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 14 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 20 Airbus A319 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

