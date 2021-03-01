Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.91. 739,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 708,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.