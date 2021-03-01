HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 8th (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HCAQ opened at $10.36 on Monday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.

