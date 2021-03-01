Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells $10,135.40 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 340 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $10,135.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $182,467.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. 5,167,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.