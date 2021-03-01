Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.46

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 3089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,081 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

