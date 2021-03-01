Hedget Hits One Day Volume of $1.02 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Hedget has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $1.02 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00014079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.