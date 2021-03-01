HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 347.6% in February

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $15.74. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

