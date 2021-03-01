Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,977. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

