Helex Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 113% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Helex has a market capitalization of $63,180.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001804 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded up 320% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

