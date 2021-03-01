Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

