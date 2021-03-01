Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $4.17 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Helium has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Helium token can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00008557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $301.85 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00279298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00082493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $918.95 or 0.01884178 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,328,327 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.