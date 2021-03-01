Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 7.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 2,557,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,304,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

