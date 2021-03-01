HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in February

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLKHF traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

