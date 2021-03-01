Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, an increase of 396.0% from the January 28th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,932,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HEMP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 85,607,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,782,297. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

