Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, an increase of 396.0% from the January 28th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,932,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HEMP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 85,607,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,782,297. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Hemp
