HempCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,449.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $1,449.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.53 or 1.00246175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003648 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,831,913 coins and its circulating supply is 260,696,763 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

