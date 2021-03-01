Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.20

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $89.17, with a volume of 2521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.76.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

