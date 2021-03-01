Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Up 5.2%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.33. 348,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 455,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Herman Miller by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

