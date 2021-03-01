Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hermitage Offshore Services stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $842,777.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.