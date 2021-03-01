Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hermitage Offshore Services stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $842,777.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

