HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $216,192.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.