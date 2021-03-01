Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

HRTX stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

