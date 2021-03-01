Heron Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

