Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the January 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HERXF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $12.05 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

