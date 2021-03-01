Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hexcel worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,438,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

