Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.51. 1,234,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 904,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

