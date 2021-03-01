HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Update

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

STLY stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. HG has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

