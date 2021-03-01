High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

HLF stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.19. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of C$453.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

