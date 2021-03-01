HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.