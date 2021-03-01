HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $43,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.71. 21,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.