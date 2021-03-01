HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,745 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,681,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.01. 9,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

