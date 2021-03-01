HighTower Advisors LLC Has $52.39 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 48,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.20. 15,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

