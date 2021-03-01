HighTower Advisors LLC Has $69.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $69,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 252,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $116.53. 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.