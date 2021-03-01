HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $208,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 167,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.