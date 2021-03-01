HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,207 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $132,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 420,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,905,064. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.