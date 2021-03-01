Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.70

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

