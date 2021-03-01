Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY remained flat at $$60.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

