Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.